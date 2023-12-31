QUASA (QUA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $496.62

QUASA (QUA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 50% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $42,677.93 and approximately $496.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.24 or 0.99955073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00177662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00033591 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $473.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

