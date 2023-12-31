Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 55.6% in December

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKH remained flat at $10.73 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

