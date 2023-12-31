Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 14,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Brookfield Property Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

