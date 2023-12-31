Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

BOTJ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.04%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

