Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Busey Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

ORCL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

