Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.52. 884,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

