Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.61 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. 11,733,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

