Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 6,986,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,218,284. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

