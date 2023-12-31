Baxter Bros Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.56. 606,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $514.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.