Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.73 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Qtum has a total market cap of $390.31 million and approximately $103.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00008738 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.70 or 0.05400547 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00092292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.