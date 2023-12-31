Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Financial Comparison

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortrea and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 0 3 0 2.50 Invitae 3 0 0 0 1.00

Fortrea currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than Fortrea.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitae $516.30 million 0.35 -$3.11 billion ($5.38) -0.12

This table compares Fortrea and Invitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fortrea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortrea and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea N/A N/A N/A Invitae -299.14% -6,100.71% -19.68%

Summary

Fortrea beats Invitae on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

