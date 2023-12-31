Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BOSSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.32. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

