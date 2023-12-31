Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,917 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

