NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.