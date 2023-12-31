Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.35. 703,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

