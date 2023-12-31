Short Interest in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Decreases By 42.2%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:THRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 197,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.05.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

