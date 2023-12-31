Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of TWLVW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

