Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance
Shares of TWLVW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
