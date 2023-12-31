Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Declines By 35.0%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.65.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 61.02% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Research analysts expect that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

