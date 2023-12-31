Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the November 30th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS remained flat at $15.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

