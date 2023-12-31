Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the November 30th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TOPS
Institutional Trading of Top Ships
Top Ships Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS remained flat at $15.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
About Top Ships
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Top Ships
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.