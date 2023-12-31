Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Increases By 38.8%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the November 30th total of 603,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Interface by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

