STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,384 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

