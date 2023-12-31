AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Up 44.7% in December

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,400 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
TSLQ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 3,019,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,441. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.
About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
