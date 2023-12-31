TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 252,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,945. The firm has a market cap of $590.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $97,780 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 98.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,667 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

