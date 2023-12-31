Innova Wealth Partners Sells 342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

