Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

