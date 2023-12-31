Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.85 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.56 million and $10,860.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00009020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.24 or 0.99955073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00177662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84321898 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,834.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.