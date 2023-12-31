Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 2,533,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

