TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

