Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $76.42 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,655.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00615482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00216613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002121 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21579911 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,578,216.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

