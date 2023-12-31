Covenant (COVN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.29 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Covenant has a market cap of $12.29 million and $7,840.13 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,549,317 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

