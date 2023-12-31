Sourceless Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $208.03 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $208.03 million and $1,257.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.24 or 0.99955073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00177662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0099178 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $176.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

