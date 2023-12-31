Cohen Lawrence B Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,547.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,265. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,978.00 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,036.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

