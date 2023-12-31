Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.82. The stock had a trading volume of 949,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

