Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. 3,586,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

