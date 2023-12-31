Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

