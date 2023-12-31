Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

