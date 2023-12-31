Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

