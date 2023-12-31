O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $109,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $950.08. 350,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $959.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $943.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.