Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

