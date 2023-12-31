Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $596.60. 1,890,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $589.57 and its 200 day moving average is $545.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

