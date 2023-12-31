Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,806,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300,758 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock remained flat at $54.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

