Carderock Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 9,244,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.