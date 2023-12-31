Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,980. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

