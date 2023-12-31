Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.52. 884,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

