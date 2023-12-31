ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 29,424 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,424 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. 2,055,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

