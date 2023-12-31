Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 112 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.91. 1,233,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

