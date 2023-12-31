Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

