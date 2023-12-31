Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

