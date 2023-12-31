Bitcoin Price Down 2.2% This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $835.45 billion and $15.51 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $42,655.40 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00615482 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00216613 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023266 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,585,956 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
