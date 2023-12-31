Conflux (CFX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.82 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $682.31 million and $23.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,655.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00173364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00615482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00391014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00216613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,753,905 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,750,443 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,579,761.3 with 3,556,579,749.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18569742 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $20,709,689.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.